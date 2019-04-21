Joanne Clifton speaks out to support Strictly star Kevin Clifton following ex-wive's interview This is what she had to say…

Kevin Clifton has been making headlines over the past week following his reported romantic relationship with Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Stacey Dooley surfacing in the public eye. After Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott's series of interviews last weekend, which claimed that Stacey had left him and started dating the Strictly star, Kevin's ex-wife has since spoken out in an interview with Daily Mail. In the story, Kevin's second wife, dancer Clare Craze, 39, claimed that she overdosed on anxiety pills after Kevin left her, and accused him of being a "social climber" and "fame hungry". It wasn't long before Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton responded to the interview in support of her brother on Twitter, and Kevin later 'liked' the message and retweeted it on his own Twitter page.

Strictly star Kevin Clifton has been supported by his sister

Taking to her Twitter account on Saturday night, the former Strictly pro wrote a cryptic message, reading: "The things you do for money ey?" Her followers were quick to comment on the tweet, with one writing: "You can't control what other people say or do, only your reaction to it. Rise above, it's tomorrow's chip paper." Another wrote: "Is it get at @KevinClifton month! Get a grip people and let him live his personal life as he choses." A third added: "Tell me about it!"

Kevin and Joanne have a close relationship

On Friday night, Kevin broke his silence following the continued stories of his private life, and spoke out on stage during the show night of Burn The Floor. "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle." He also touched on his recent personal struggles, adding that his return to the Burn The Floor had been a huge help. "In the last couple of years I've seen massive upheaval in my personal life and it hasn't always been easy," he added. "There have been a lot of things thrown at me. At times I've struggled. And the times I've struggled and I was in a bit of a rut I didn’t know what to do… But at that point Burn the Floorstepped in again and the producers gave me a call and said, 'Why don’t you come home.' So it felt right and I came home."

Stacey has spoken out on her Twitter account about the romance rumours with Kevin. On Monday she posted: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." She added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

