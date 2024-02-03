Strictly's Kevin Clifton thrills fans as he announces unexpected comeback

Kevin Clifton left Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and the star has had numerous projects since his departure including a popular wrestling podcast, Gorilla Position.

The podcast, which saw Kevin make numerous guest appearance in 2020, released its final episode in December 2020 and has been on a hiatus ever since. But during the week, it was confirmed that the podcast would be returning despite a cryptic post on the podcast's X account that hinted that Gorilla Position would be coming to an end.

Gorilla Position confirmed its return View post on Instagram

The post read: "It's been a long road. I recorded a pilot for Gorilla Position 10 yrs ago & it's been my passion ever since. I've worked so hard every day to bring the podcast back after an extended hiatus. I'll drop an update about the future of GP tomorrow. Thank you for all the memories."

Kevin reshared the post on his Instagram account and when the fateful day came, it was revealed that the show would be returning later in 2024. A flashy video was released to mark the news, and although the dancer was absent from the main cast, Kevin was still seen making archival appearances.

© Getty Kevin is a huge wrestling fan

Alongside the wrestling podcast, Kevin has also featured in numerous productions during his time away from Strictly, including Strictly Ballroom, War of the Worlds and Everybody's Talking About Jamie. However, his biggest project has been his daughter Minnie, who he welcomed with girlfriend Stacey Dooley last year.

Shortly after Stacey gave birth, Kevin took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable photo which revealed the baby's gender and name in one. The snap was of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents." The professional dancer then followed up with an Instagram Story which said simply: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the moment Kevin Clifton opened up about parenting guilt

The couple regularly thrill fans with insights into their life as parents and Stacey has been incredibly honest about her experience as a first-time mother. During an appearance on The One Show, the mum-of-one said: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

She added: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin recently marked Minnie's first birthday

Stacey and Kevin have been dating since 2019, with the pair meeting when they were coupled up on Strictly's 2018 series. While the duo seem happier than ever with their family unit, marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple.

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said in an interview with The Sun. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

© Instagram Kevin and Stacey started dating in 2019

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

SEE: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie rocks her first cowboy boots in adorable snap

LOOK: Kevin Clifton's red-haired 'girls' Stacey and baby Minnie steal the show in new photo