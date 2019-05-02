Prince William reveals Princess Charlotte's exciting birthday party plans Wish we were invited!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making sure their little girl is having the birthday of her dreams. Princess Charlotte is celebrating her fourth birthday on Thursday - and it seems she has invited lots of friends! Upon receiving her CBE from Prince William, children's author Julia Donaldson revealed to ITV News that the royal told her Charlotte was having a "rowdy party with lots of friends". She said after meeting William: "He said it's his daughter's birthday today and he loves the book. He reads my stories to his children, and he said he was going to have quite a rowdy party - he's got a lot of children (coming)."

Prince William has opened up about Princess Charlotte's birthday party

The comments come shortly after Kensington Palace released a series of three stunning pictures of the birthday girl. A statement from the Palace read: "Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday." The message continued: "The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk." Keeping with family tradition, Duchess Kate went behind the lens to take the adorable pictures herself.

The first picture saw Charlotte sitting down on the grass at Kensington Palace, dressed in a pretty blue floral smock dress, while the other two were taken in the family's garden at their country home, Anmer Hall. Just last week, Kate released snaps of her youngest son, Prince Louis, to mark his first birthday. Kate is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer who has lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her "talent and enthusiasm".

Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate, and a sister to Prince George and Prince Louis. She was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on May 2 2015. Her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were among the first to wish Charlotte a happy fourth birthday. "Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo," the royal couple wrote on Instagram, adding a birthday cake and red balloon emoji. They also ended the message with a 'xo', which translates to a kiss and a hug.

