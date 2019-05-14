Brad Pitt's rare outing to celebrate Lena Dunham's birthday What more could you want?

Lena Dunham celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday, surrounded by her closest friends and family. On her special day, the Girls star hosted a Spring fundraiser for Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, the first recovery home for women in the United States. It’s a cause that is close to the actress' heart, after celebrating a year of sobriety in April.

Lena shared an Instagram post following the event, showing off to her fans a collection of snaps from the special day. But the stand-out snap of the gallery was the first one, which saw the actress alongside Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt. In the photograph, Brad can be seen smiling broadly whilst wearing a grey T-shirt layered over a white long-sleeved shirt and black jeans. Lena, on the other hand, looked stunning in a striped dress. The 55-year-old's rare appearance didn’t go unnoticed, with the birthday girl appearing extremely excited by his attendance.

The pair celebrated Lena's 33rd birthday

READ MORE: Fans react to bizarre Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio snap from upcoming film

The American Horror Story star captioned the collection: "I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realised I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say, ‘it’s my day, people!’ I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.) But this year is different. This year I’m... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you."

Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party in February

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston receives the sweetest birthday message from ex-husband Justin Theroux

It seems that the Fight Club star enjoys celebrating his nearest and dearest’s birthdays, opting to attend his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in February, sending the internet into a total frenzy! We totally understand why, imagine Brad Pitt turning up to your party – the ultimate birthday present!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.