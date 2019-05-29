Lisa Armstrong shares sweet photo with mum following her dad's tragic death The makeup artist sadly lost her dad Derek to cancer

Lisa Armstrong has been enjoying some much deserved family time following the death of her father Derek. The makeup artist, who lost her dad earlier this month, shared a very sweet photo with her mum Linda on Instagram and simply captioned it: "#familytime x." Lisa looked absolutely radiant in the shot and it was lovely to see a smile back on her face.

Fans couldn't help comment on her demeanour, with one writing, "Sparkle in your eyes," and another replying: "Looks like you've reached the other side, you look amazing x." "Sorry for your loss. You are a very strong woman," another fan told Lisa, while many commented on her new glow.

Lisa has been spending time with her mum Linda

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ant McPartlin's ex-wife had lost her dad to cancer. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed one year ago, but Lisa had never publicly spoken about her father's illness. The Sun reported that Lisa had been travelling back and forth from the home she shared with ex-husband Ant in London, to her parents' house in Oxford. She was at her dad's bedside along with mum Linda when he passed away.

MORE: Meghan Markle's next public appearance revealed

The TV star is best known for her role as the head of hair and makeup on Strictly, but before the show returns to screens in the autumn, Lisa has a new focus – starring in a makeover show called The Updaters. The talented MUA has teamed up with the likes of Ben Cohen's photographer ex-wife Abby and royal hairdresser Richard Ward.

The talented MUA has won a BAFTA for her work on Strictly

MORE: Kate's personal family album with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed

Ahead of the show's release, Lisa said: "The celebrity version of perfection that bombards us every day is not real." She added: "Nobody is immune to insecurities, nobody. We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. Social media makes us hold ourselves to unrealistic standards. There is no such thing as perfection and uniqueness is what makes us all so very special. Makeup has the power to bring out your best features, it highlights rather than distracts. I hope to show that with faith and with courage we can all shine!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.