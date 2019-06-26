TV presenter Hannah Vaughan Jones reveals joy at pregnancy after 15 rounds of IVF Such lovely news!

TV presenter Hannah Vaughan Jones shared the happiest news with fans via her social media accounts on Tuesday: she's pregnant! The 38-year-old is feeling especially blessed as it comes after years of struggling to conceive.

Hannah, who fronts CNN Newsroom on the CNN International channel, and her husband, BBC News presenter Lewis Vaughan Jones, first turned to IVF five years ago. Since then, the couple has opened up publicly about their fertility troubles, including on a 5 News Special called Fertility: Fighting for a Family. Now, after 15 rounds of gruelling IVF treatment, they're just a few months away from the family they've long dreamed of.

Hannah made the leap to CNN International from Sky News

Hannah took to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing: "Bit of personal news: 15 #IVF treatments later... I’m pregnant. More details on Instagram @HVaughanJones but suffice to say @LVaughanJones and I are feeling stunned, scared & lucky & grateful. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues & strangers for the overwhelmingly support.”

She went into more detail in the caption of her Instagram post, where she posted a selfie dressed in a simple striped Breton top smiling at the camera, looking pleased if a little overwhelmed. She wrote: "Haven’t posted anything personal in a long time, so here goes… I’m pregnant."

She went on: "Here’s the details: @lvaughanjones & I were (and still are) fully signed up for donor conception. We had the clinic booked, consultation done and were just one click away from booking flights. We had two embryos still in the freezer from a cycle in November… Given that everything else we’d produced had been genetically abnormal we assumed these low grade embryos would be too. Still, knowing we had to walk away from this long process having given it absolutely everything, we decided to transfer both of them in early April."

Hannah and her husband had been trying to conceive for five years

To their surprise, one of the embryos took, although Hannah couldn't believe it at first. "On my official test day I saw the 'Pregnant 2-3 weeks' on the stick and dismissed it… We both took the view in the early weeks that we should prepare to miscarry as success seemed so unlikely," she confessed.

But then they had a change of heart: "Only weeks later did Lew say that we can cry about it later if it goes wrong, but let’s not waste time crying about it now… We remain stunned & acutely aware of the hurdles ahead. But for now we are a threesome. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues & strangers for your overwhelming support."

Fans were delighted, one commenting, "Wonderful Hannah, you and Lewis are a great couple," while another added, "Massive congratulations. I’m thrilled for you both" and a third sweetly said, "I’ve been praying for this for you. You’ve given others hope."

