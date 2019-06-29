Pippa Middleton reveals baby son Arthur's new hobby Pippa Middleton praised baby yoga

Little Arthur might only be eight months old, but Pippa Middleton is already getting him interested in fitness! The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed that she has started to take her baby son to Yoga classes, but admitted that he wasn't quite as keen to learn the moves as she might have liked! According to The Daily Mail, she said: "Arthur spent most of the class trying to escape from my yoga mat, chewing on the foam block, and practising the cobra on his tummy. However, I'm sold on the benefits of baby yoga — and wish I'd tried it sooner."

The couple welcomed baby Arthur in October

Pippa has kept a low profile since giving birth to little Arthur in October 2018, but opened up about her son back in April in her Waitrose magazine column, writing: "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she said. "He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favourite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion... Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby."

Pippa welcomed baby Arthur on 15 October with her husband, James Matthews. At the time, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well." Following her baby news, Kensington Palace released a brief statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James." No doubt the two sisters will enjoy bringing their children up together, since Kate's third-born Prince Louis is only six months older than Arthur, too. Little Arthur is also cousins with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams' baby son, Theodore.

