New Love Island contestants announced – but it's not what you think! Welcome to the Love Island villa, USA edition!

There have been a whole host of new Love Island contestants announced… but not for the villa that we know and love! The hugely popular reality show, which has been made in the UK, Sweden and Australia has now gone to America! The upcoming series has introduced their first round of contestants, and the American crowd would certainly give the likes of Amber, Anton and Curtis a run for their money!

Meet Alexandra from La

The show's format looks to be more or less identical to the UK-version, complete with a fabulous (and blonde) presenter, Arielle Vandenberg, and a cheeky narrator. The singletons in the new show include Keira, who is "a little bit of a flirt", and Mallory who is excited that "the guys can't ghost [her], there's nowhere to hide."

Introducing Weston from Dallas

Other contestants include Cashel, whose dream girl is "someone funny", Yamen, Alana, Weston, a photographer from Dallas who built his own house, and is looking for someone "beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over." Zac, who wants a "trustworthy, supportive, and goofy girl who brings out the best in him," Kyra and Elizabeth.

Yamen's friends describe him as the "life of the party"

Alexandra is a publicist in LA who has said she is looking for a "romantic, compassionate and supportive" man, adding that he'll win "bonus points" is he's tall. Alana said she wanted someone who is "looking for the guy who is funny and goofy", so perhaps Zac could be the man for her!

Elizabeth loves quot;traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading"

Meanwhile, Michael from Miami doesn't have an idea of his ideal partner, but he'll "know her when he meets her". Luckily, UK fans will be able to watch the US-version of the hit show as well as the UK original, as the villa from across the pond will air on ITVBe from July 9.