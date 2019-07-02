The one rule that Love Islanders have to follow – you will be surprised! Well, this was a surprise…

Surely Love Islanders have the best job in the world - lying around in the sun, soaking up the rays, looking for love in a luxury villa in Majorca with the chance of winning £50,000? Despite it looking like it's all fun and games, last year's winner, Dani Dyer, has revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she was obliged to follow one strict safety rule during the duration of the show.

The 23-year-old revealed that the health of the contestants was of the upmost importance to the Love Island team, with the producers suprisingly placing strict restrictions on the length of time they spent in the sun and also monitored how much water they were drinking. The actress explained: "It is so hot and you have first aid that come in like twice a day" adding that "they are always on your case, there is sun tan lotion everywhere, they are always on at you about drinking water." The eldest daughter of Danny Dyer disclosed that: "they really do look after you in there, you are like little babies. You come out and you want someone to say to you 'Dani, do you want some water?'."

Dani is close to her dad, Danny Dyer

Dani won Love Island in 2018

The 2018 winner also spoke about how shocking it was to face the real world after spending eight weeks inside the luxurious Spanish villa. "When I first came out, that was really surreal to me, like the first moment I came out the villa, because obviously I had no contact with the outside world, I had no idea what was going on and to come out and get everyone sort of knowing you and thrust into it all, that was probably the most difficult moment," she said.

Surf ambassador, Dani Dyer was speaking to HELLO! at Hackney Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust’s network. Find out more at www.trusselltrust.org

