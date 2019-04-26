Rod Stewart reveals the surprising way he gets his children up in the morning Hilarious!

Rod Stewart has opened up about the unusual way he makes his children spring out of bed in the morning – and it's hilarious! During an appearance on Lorraine, Rod, who shares two sons Alastair and Aiden with his wife Penny Lancaster, said: "It wasn't easy this morning trying to get two of them out of bed to go back to school. Do you know what I do, [put a] cd on [playing] bagpipes, it wakes them up... I did it to my other kids too. Bagpipes in the morning, you can't sleep through that."

Rod has eight children by five different mothers, including his two sons with Penny. He credited his wife as the key to holding together his blended family, saying: "She is a remarkable talent for [keeping the blended family together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money… far from it. She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there."

Rod shares sons Alastair and Aiden with wife Penny

The couple began dating in 1999 and went on to marry in Portofino, Italy in 2007. Rod and Penny were already parents to Alastair, who is now 13, and welcomed their second son Aiden, eight, in 2011. Earlier this year, Loose Women panellist Penny opened up about a terrifying experience involving her youngest son. Aiden had fallen down the stairs just before Christmas and she had found him unconscious, leading to her fearing the worst.

Penny said: "It was the most frightening experience I've ever had in my life. I heard this huge thud down the stairs. I rushed through and saw my seven-year-old face down in the stairwell. My first thought was he's dead, he's not moving." The mum-of-two called for the emergency services right away and tried to stay calm for her son.

She added: "I was shaking but trying to be calm telling him 'it's okay darling.' He was just making these gurgling noises, he couldn't even speak. I went through all the worst scenarios, he's broken his neck, he's going to be paralysed." Penny was at home with her children alone when the accident happened, with Rod away in America, making it even more scary. Luckily, after round-the-clock care at the hospital, Aiden recovered.

