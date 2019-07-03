Holly Willoughby and daughter Belle surprise fans by taking part in sweet activity – see pic Sowing the seeds of family harmony!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Belle to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon – and it looks like she has green fingers! Not literally of course, the snap just shows the eight-year-old, who is wearing a white sundress and has two French plaits in her hair, leaning over and watering a plant. “Time to grow… sweetpeas," Holly captioned the lovely photo, adding an emoji of a pink flower.

The mum-of-three has presented This Morning with Phillip Schofield since 2009

The ITV star and her husband Dan Baldwin have two other children: sons Chester, ten, and Harry, 4. They usually keep their kids out of the limelight and away from the camera, and this latest pic has been sure not to show her daughter's face, but the simple summertime mother-daughter moment was clearly too special not to share. And her followers appreciated it too, commenting: "Beautiful," "Great stuff for the kids," and "Love the smell of sweet peas," while one fan overoptimistically suggested, "chickens next [thumbs up emoji]."

Holly might not be too keen to expand her brood at the moment, as she's had a busy year so far – as well as her presenting work on This Morning, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Juice, she launched her latest collaboration with Marks and Spencer last month, her fifth collection with the high-street store.

Holly doesn't often share behind-the-scenes snaps from her family life

At the launch, she said that her focus was stylish yet practical clothing, of the kind she likes to wear every day. "They're all clothes that I would have in my own wardrobe," she said. "I think now - being on our fifth collection - we know what works and what the buyer really loves." She also emphasized that it's been designed for this time of year, adding: "Everything in it sort of ties in so if you're going to go away on holiday and you just want to shove a couple of bits in your bag, everything intermingles quite nicely for you to have this lovely summery, cool vibe – it all works."

Perhaps she'll pack a bag of her own next month, when she and Dan will celebrate 12 years of marriage, having married on 4 August 2007.

