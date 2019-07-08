Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin hang out with Elton John for this special reason The This Morning host has the best life!

Holly Willoughby was absent from Monday's This Morning, and the TV presenter has since revealed why – and we're not jealous at all! Over the weekend, the mother-of-three and her husband Dan Baldwin jetted off to Italy to meet Elton John at the Lucca Summer Festival. Not only did the couple enjoy watching him perform, but they even had a song dedicated to them. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Holly shared a photo of herself with Dan and Elton, and wrote in the caption: "What a weekend… huge thank you to @eltonjohn for putting on the most incredibly concert in Lucca @luccasummerfestival. Songs were sung, memories were made and dreams came true when Elton dedicated a song to Dan and I. Thank you @beingibsonphoto for taking this picture!"

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin met Elton John

MORE: Heather Mills speaks out after being awarded record payout for phone hacking

Holly and Dan's special weekend away comes just ahead of their wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot on 4 August 2007, and have since gone on to welcome three children – Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and four-year-old Chester. Holly's wedding had many special touches, and she even designed her own wedding dress, before getting a friend to make it for her. The design was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail. Holly admitted that her dress was "filthy" on her big day, and was even ripped, but it didn't stop her from wearing it yet again to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018. The star did admit, however, that she regretted her wedding outfit, because it wasn't the most practical of choices. Reminiscing about her own big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

Holly and Dan will be celebrating their wedding anniversary next month

Both Holly and Dan - who is a producer for ITV - have busy careers, but their number one priority is their children. Holly previously told HELLO! how she manages to balance her time between work and her home life, revealing: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."

READ: Jennifer Garner worries fans after making mistake over the weekend

Elaborating further, Holly admitted that her number one priority will always be her family - no matter what. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime," she added. "I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.