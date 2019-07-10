Victoria Beckham reveals how Harper's birthday has special significance in her family Double the celebrations!

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their only daughter's birthday on Wednesday, as Harper Beckham turned eight. And it turns out that their little girl's big day has an extra special meaning for Victoria's side of the family, as she shares it with her uncle, Christian Adams. The former Spice Girl's younger brother turned 40 on the same day, and Victoria made sure to pay tribute to his milestone birthday on social media in between tribute posts to mark Harper's special day. Victoria posted on Instagram Stories a sweet picture of Christian as a child, and wrote: "Happy Birthday Christian Adams! 40 today!" The fashion designer also posted a photo from the Beckham's kitchen, with Harper and Romeo sitting down on the morning of Harper's birthday.

Victoria Beckham revealed that her brother Christian shares Harper's birthday

As ever, the entire Beckham family paid tributes on social media to mark Harper's eighth year. Doting dad David shared a lovely picture of the pair in a cornfield, and wrote: "What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up. Happy birthday to my pretty lady. Your smile melts all our hearts." Harper's big brothers, meanwhile, also shared sweet messages. Brooklyn shared a picture of Harper holding a sausage dog, and wrote: "Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever. Love you, have the best day."

Harper Beckham looked like she was having the best birthday with her family

Romeo chose a picture of him and Harper from their trip to the cornfield – similar to the one David had picked – and wrote: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world, I can't believe you are 8!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever." Cruz chose a cute candid photo of his sister playing the guitar. "HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl, have an amazing day Harper," he wrote.

Cruz shared a sweet photo of Harper with a guitar to mark her special day

Harper is the much longed-for daughter of David and Victoria, and is doted on by her entire family. David has previously admitted that he finds it hard to be strict with her because she can do no wrong in his eyes. Talking to ET, he said: "I have no power with that little girl - no power whatsoever. I love all my children, of course, equally but I'm definitely stricter with the boys than I am Harper, which gets me in trouble with my wife of course."

