David Beckham makes exciting announcement about his future – get the details

It's no secret that David Beckham and his wife, Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham, enjoy spending time in Los Angeles, where he played football for local team LA Galaxy toward the end of his career. But he could be spending more time in Hollywood than ever thanks to his latest news, which he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

He posted a screenshot of an article from American movie and TV industry publication Variety, which showed a photo of the sports star below the headline: David Beckham Launches Media Company Studio 99 (EXCLUSIVE). David captioned the image: "Really exciting times ahead!" and added hands-in-the-air, film camera, and fire emojis.

David's football career ended in 2013 and now he's embarking on a new challenge

The article gives more information, revealing: "Beckham’s newly formed Studio 99 content studio will develop documentaries, TV shows and other formats, and also will undertake commercial work as a creative agency for brand partners. Studio 99 already has a slate of documentary projects in development — including some that will feature Beckham — with stories spanning sports, travel and fashion, among other areas."

Asked about his feelings on this new direction, David told the publication: "I have always enjoyed creating content of all kinds and working on set with creative people… It’s just very cool to be working with friends and meeting so many new people who are doing great things and want create exciting new projects with us.”

The couple's Hollywood friends including Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria

His followers were quick to post their enthusiasm for the idea, commenting "You are so great," while someone else just posted a string of heart-eyes emojis. Famous fans joined in on the lovefest too, with Snoop Dogg saying, " Let’s work," and six-time American Football Superbowl champion Tom Brady adding: "Congrats!!!!"

David and Victoria have had a lot to celebrate recently, with their 20th wedding anniversary last week and their youngest child, daughter Harper, turning eight on Wednesday – the same day as Victoria's younger brother, Christian, celebrated his 40th birthday.

