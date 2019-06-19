Piers Morgan shares very rare photo of his daughter How cute!

Piers Morgan is known for larger-than-life personality, and isn't afraid of saying what he thinks. But when it comes to his private life, that's another matter. The protective dad rarely shares pictures of his children, in particular his only daughter, six-year-old Elise, but this week he delighted his fans after posting a candid snapshot of her. In the photo, the little girl was pictured running around the garden with a football while wearing a pretty blue dress and Ugg boots. The snapshot had been taken ahead of the Soccer Aid game that Piers was a captain for, and he wrote in the caption: "Budding lioness – in training for future @socceraid matches."

Piers Morgan's daughter Elise practicing football in the garden

Fans adored seeing the photo, with one writing in the comments section: "A true girl playing football in a dress, how it should be, love it," while another wrote: "Girl power – love it." The TV presenter shares Elise with his wife Celia Walden, and Celia has previously opened up about how their daughter has her dad wrapped around her little finger. She told Lorraine Kelly during an appearance on Lorraine: "Elise definitely puts him in his place!"

MORE: Gordon Ramsay and his family celebrate special milestone

Piers is also a dad to three sons - Spencer, Stanley and Bertie

Piers is also a dad to three sons, Spencer, 25, Stanley, 22, and Bertie, 18, from his first marriage to Marion Shalloe. Stanley celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and Piers posted a lovely tribute to his son on social media. The dad-of-four chose two pictures of them together – one from Stanley's childhood, and another from more recent times. "Happy Birthday No2 @stanley.morgan - our showbiz grins haven’t got any less cheesy," he wrote in the caption.

READ: Madonna reveals the challenge she faces with her son

On Sunday, Piers' Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway gave an insight into what her colleague is like off-air. Chatting to HELLO! about the 'Hello to Kindness' campaign at the European Premiere of Toy Story 4, Kate said: "I think we should all be kinder and funnily enough you ask about Piers, Piers is actually very kind to the people he knows. If he thinks politicians are up for it he'll give them a hard time but he's not like it with people as well. He is actually very kind although some people might think they've seen the unkind side."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.