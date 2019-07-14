Strictly's Gorka Marquez posts loveliest pic paying tribute to partner Gemma Atkinson and their baby – see it here How lovely!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez shared the most touching tribute to his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, on Saturday. He posted a photo of the two of them from the day their daughter was born with a caption that shows just how much he loves them both – and how much he hates to have to spend time away from them.

The couple welcomed their first child earlier this month

The pic shows him leaning close to Gemma in her hospital bed as they both look at the camera and smile, looking relieved and happy. The professional dancer wrote: "I took this photo a few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl. I’ve been only 5 days away from both of them and it already feels like 5 months. Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces... [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson." Gemma replied to the thread with a message that was loving but also portrayed the reality of life with a new baby: "Can’t wait to see you [heart emoji] (and let you clean a projectile poo)," she said, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Gemma and Gorka fell in love after meeting on Strictly in 2017

Fans appreciated the post too, commenting: "So adorable...Gemma is such a natural beauty even after childbirth she looks radiant" and "This is the cutest thing ever." But while others appreciated the post, they're also keen to find out a little bit more information, with one writing, "Beautiful photo [heart emoji]. I swear I'm checking Instagram more regularly then I did for the royal baby, not sure what I'm more excited about - a glimpse of her or her name…?!?"

The first-time parents, who met when they were paired on Strictly in 2017, welcomed their daughter to the world on 4 July, but have yet to share a photo of her or reveal her name. They have candidly shared the journey to and after her arrival on social media, however. Gemma announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February and posted a photo with her dogs just hours after giving birth.

