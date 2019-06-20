Nadia Sawalha reveals what infuriates her about husband Mark Can you relate?

Nadia Sawalha has revealed the one thing that infuriates her about her husband Mark Adderley – his lack of cleaning prowess around the house. The Loose Women panellist shared her very relatable relationship issue in a candid Instagram video, in which she becomes visibly angry over Mark wanting praise for cleaning the shower drain of hair "once", a job she claims she has done "hundreds of times".

In the clip, taken from a vlog on their YouTube channel, the couple exchange some heated words after Mark jokes: "Every five weeks, I get down on bended knee, in that shower, and I put my hand down that slimy hole to pluck all of your hairs out of that shower, and no one else does it.” An increasingly irate Nadia then argues that she actually normally does all of the chores around the house. Pointing a spoon at her husband, she fumed: "17 years I’ve been doing it! If you dare, just because you’ve been doing it for the last two months. Have you done it for 17 years? No."

Nadia is not happy

The caption for the video was even more damning, as Nadia revealed her anger over Mark’s moaning, explaining that it’s "infuriating" that he wants "buckets of praise" for doing the job once. She wrote: "Oh my god how infuriating is it when your partner wants buckets of praise because they’ve done a job ONCE that’s you’ve done hundreds of times!! Mark has NEVER EVER cleaned the bathroom, washed the floor, picked up a wet towel, changed a toilet roll. And I never say anything but THIS is too much!!"

Nadia and Mark have been married for 17 years

It seems that many of Nadia’s followers could relate to the video, admitting that they too become frustrated with their partners. One wrote: "Reminded me of so many 'chore chats' I’ve had with hubby which rapidly descend into mayhem", while another said: "OMG yes!!! Does something once & I never hear the end of it oh and then has the cheek to try and criticise my way of doing whatever task he may have attempted." And a third fan added: "This was so funny to me when I saw it. Exactly my thoughts Nadia!"

