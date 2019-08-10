James Middleton's ex Donna Air 'splits' from boyfriend James Carrington The couple dated for 18 months

James Middleton's ex-girlfriend Donna Air has reportedly parted ways with her property developer boyfriend Ben Carrington. The couple were together for 18 months and started dating soon after Donna and the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James, called time on their on/off relationship in 2017. Donna, who has landed a role in the second series of BBC legal drama The Split, is reportedly excited about the "next chapter" in her life, now that she is single once again. According to the Daily Mail, the former Dancing On Ice star has a great support system and is surrounded by friends and family.

The former Byker Grove actress, who turned 40 last week, revealed her relationship with Ben just two days after confirming that she and James had split after a five year on and off romance. Donna and James quietly "uncoupled" over Christmas 2017 after they reportedly made a mutual decision that 2018 should bring a "fresh start". Confirming the news to Mail On Sunday at the time, she said: "James and I are no longer an item. We parted ways in December but remain the very best of friends and always will be."

Donna and Ben dated for 18 months

While Donna may be back on the singles market, James is loved-up with French girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. The couple, who have been dating around a year, are very private but have treated fans to a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses into their relationship. In July, James shared only the second photo of Alizee, an epic pic of her and his beloved pet dog Mable enjoying a dip in the pool. Mable was pictured mid-leap in the air, ready to cannonball into the water with a massive grin on her face, while Alizee, who looked gorgeous in a pink bikini, laughed hysterically. The first photo James shared of the couple was a selfie uploaded in May that showed the lovebirds wearing matching red jumpers while relaxing on a sailboat. "Sail away with me," James sweetly wrote.

Donna and James dated for five years on and off

While James and Alizee have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the couple have made more and more high-profile appearances. James and Alizee attended Wimbledon, Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in May, and earlier this year, they were also spotted holidaying in the Caribbean.

