James Middleton shares very rare photo of stunning girlfriend Alizee Thevenet What a great snap!

The Duchess of Cambridge may be the photographer of the family, but it looks like her brother James Middleton just gave her a run for her money. The entrepreneur has shared an epic photo of his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet and his beloved pet dog Mable enjoying a dip in the pool – or splash, rather. Mable was pictured mid-leap in the air, ready to cannonball into the water with a massive grin on her face, while Alizee, who looked gorgeous in a pink bikini, laughed hysterically.

"Caption this #goldenretriever #summervibes #dogsofinstagram #happydog," James told his 138,000 Instagram followers. Duchess Kate's younger brother was inundated with comments, with one writing: "Hold my milk bone and watch this!" Another suggested James and Alizee are ready to tie the knot, replying: "My bride-to-be and my dog best man having super fun!" "Look at me jumping daddy, look!!!" another fan commented. "Mable the superhero!" was another suggestion.

James' girlfriend Alizee looked stunning in a bikini

James is very private about his personal life and rarely shares photos of his girlfriend. This is only the second time he has posted an Instagram snap of French beauty Alizee – the first being a selfie uploaded in May that showed the lovebirds wearing matching red jumpers while relaxing on a sailboat. "Sail away with me," James sweetly wrote.

MORE: Fans are going wild for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby name

It looks like James and Alizee are enjoying some downtime together. Their poolside day out comes after they attended Wimbledon together on Sunday. James was invited by his sister Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, to watch the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. James and his girlfriend Alizee were among the lucky ticketholders to bag seats in the Royal Box alongside Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

The couple have been dating for around a year

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda reveals mum's heartbreaking diagnosis

While James and Alizee have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the couple, who have been dating for around a year, have made more and more high-profile appearances. Apart from Wimbledon, James and Alizee attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding at St George's Chapel in May. Earlier this year, they were also spotted holidaying in the Caribbean.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.