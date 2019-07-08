Fans shocked by HUGE Big Little Lies twist We have been loving season two! WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Big Little Lies season two episode five left fans of the show in shock after it was revealed that Jane's sweet new boyfriend, Corey, was actually an undercover police officer. Corey had been taking things slowly with Jane, since it was her first relationship since being attacked by Perry, but in the final moments of episode five, Bonnie spots him leaving the police station.

Corey was spotted leaving the police station

Fans were unsurprisingly shocked by the revelation, with one person writing: "If Corey breaks Jane’s heart I will riot. She deserves HAPPINESS." Another person added: "I KNEW something was off about Corey. I felt it in my spirit." A third person tweeted: "I was just saying how much I adore Corey. I swear to god, if that kid is an undercover cop I’m going to sue and fight all of Monterey PD for worsening Jane’s already horrible PTSD by taking advantage of her vulnerability."

Will Jane find out the truth?

Viewers were also disappointed when the leaked scene of Reese Witherspoon's character Madeleine throwing an ice cream at Meryl Streep's Mary-Louise was also cut from the show. One person tweeted: "MADELINE DIDN'T THROW HER ICE CREAM AT MARY LOUISE! THIS IMAGE IS THE BIGGEST LITTLE LIE OF THEM ALL!" Another person wrote: "I have been waiting for over a year to watch Reese Witherspoon throw an ice cream at Meryl Streep and for what." In the next episode of the popular show, which is available on NOW TV, all of the Monterey five are in trouble during Celeste's custody battle trial, which sees them begin to fall apart as they attempt to keep their story straight. But will Bonnie finally come clean about what happened on the night of the school's fundraiser?

