The special meaning behind Joe Sugg's sweet moving in gift to Dianne Buswell

They took a huge step in their relationship after Joe Sugg asked his Strictly girlfriend Dianne Buswell to officially move in with him this week. But there was a special meaning behind the adorable gift he gave her when he popped the question – because it's a huge hint as to when the pair officially started dating!

Accompanying his sweet note in which he asked Dianne the all-important question, Joe also gave her a 3D picture of them both dressed in Lego style versions of the outfits they wore when they competed in Blackpool on Strictly last year. And underneath the miniature 'Joe' and 'Dianne' were the words, "This year's love, every year." Aww! The words are in reference to the David Gray track they danced to, This Year's Love, when they scored a huge 38 points from the judges. Using that particular song and lookalike figurines from Blackpool could indicate that is was around that time Joe and Dianne took their friendship up a notch – so to use that moment to ask the professional dancer to move in with him was a lovely touch from Joe.

The YouTuber shared a video on social media on Thursday of the moment he asked his lady love to become a permanent houseguest. He said: "Technically she doesn't live with me and she's been away on tour all year - obviously now she's got Strictly coming up - she's a very, very busy girl so she's not actually around a lot. We never actually said we are living together so I thought I would make it official by getting her a gift."

The video then shows the moment that Joe presents Dianne with the thoughtful gift and a handwritten note which reads: "So I have officially invited you to live in my humble abode with me. Do you want to move in with me? Yes or no, circle your choice. All my love Joseph." Dianne then jokily answers: "Can I phone a friend?" Of course, her answer is a resounding "Yes", and she adds: "Aww that's so cute! I'm going to keep this for the rest of my life. You're so adorable! Oh my God I love it!" Congratulations Joe and Dianne!

