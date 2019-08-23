Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin reveals sepsis horror after routine operation went horribly wrong Sophie hasn't revealed what the operation was for

Former Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin has revealed that she has been battling sepsis. The actress shared the drama of her week in a heartfelt Instagram post, in which she revealed she has been suffering from the life-threatening reaction to an infection after a routine operation went horribly wrong. The 35-year-old, who is engaged to former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, admitted the illness has seen her spend the last week in hospital, and lose a lot of weight.

Captioning a close-up image of herself wearing a Wonder Woman jumper, Sophie emotionally penned: "Writing this after a really crazy month, after having a routine operation and being on the mend so quickly, I took a little side road and ended up back in hospital with sepsis."

Thankfully Sophie is on the mend

Thankfully, the mum-of-one is now on the mend and back in her own bed. She added: "After a long scary week and a lot of weight lost I'm home and I'm all good and ready for some good food. I just want to say a huge thank you to our @nhsmillion and Macclesfield hospital for everything they do! I honestly can’t express how lucky we are to have the most amazing healthcare and they are there when we need them! Their actions were so quick and I’m so so grateful! Please let's look after our healthcare system and protect them because they certainly try and look after us."

Sophie and fiance Shayne Ward

Sophie's fans rushed to share their support, with one writing: "Omg hun, glad you're much better, you look after yourself and take care." Another said: "So glad you're on the mend, what a scary time for you and your family," and a third added: "Sophie, so glad you are on the mend and it is lovely that you are singing the praises of our wonderful NHS."

