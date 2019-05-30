Catherine Tyldesley shows off her perfect skin in makeup free selfie The actress should dare to bare more often!

On Wednesday evening, former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley shared a makeup free selfie of her bare skin and we are blown away with just how good the actress looks without a scrap of makeup on her face. The mother-of-one appeared to be chilling in her PJs as she shared the close-up picture, and went on to reveal she has been suffering with her skin. She wrote: "I never post shots without make up... it's VERY rare! But I wanted to say a HUGE Thankyou to @drjonquillechantrey @oneaestheticstudio ... for giving me my confidence back! My skin is SO much better under your care and advise."

She added: "I came to you for help with my skin three years ago. Not just how it made me feel on the outside, but how my confidence had depleted with some of my skin problems... I never thought how much you’d work wonders for me mentally too and become such a special friend and role model. @oneaestheticstudio - looking after the outside and INSIDE. A pretty special place."

One Aesthetic Studio is a Manchester based clinic which offers a wide range of treatments for a whole host of skin problems, from chemical facial peels and anti-wrinkle treatments to acne busting care.

The 35-year-old told The Mirror last year that as much as she loves make-up, she ensures she takes good care of her skin." I’m a bit of a drag queen, I wear so much make-up. Once I reached my late 20s I ­became a lot more conscious of my skin regime. As you get older you start going, ‘Oh, there’s a line’. I make sure I cleanse properly, tone, moisturise and I do try and have facials as much as I can.”