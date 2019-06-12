Victoria's Secret: Swedish Princess takes style notes from Kendall Jenner in AMAZING pink gown We love a style surprise

Now THAT'S a dress. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepped out in the most beautiful dress on Tuesday evening for the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm. The elegant royal made a surprise departure from her usual demure style and went for all-out girly frou-frou in this wow gown. We're totally in love with the blush pink tulle creation, which gathers in a fun, ruffled fashion at the top then falls haphazardly in the skirt, all tied together with a chic belted waist. Gorgeous!

We've seen this look before though – on the lovely Kendall Jenner wearing a near-identical Giambattista Valli for H&M gown. Was Princess Victoria inspired by Victoria's Secret angel Kendall?

The royal certainly brought glamour to the red carpet in this outfit. Victoria teamed her princess-style dress with some classic blush stilettos and a pair of futuristic pink earrings.

Beauty-wise, Victoria kept it simple, wearing her brunette locks in a sophisticated chignon and went for an Adele-esque eyeliner flick and full lashes.

We wonder if Victoria was inspired by Kendall for this gown – it's certainly possible as the model wore her shocking pink tulle dress in Cannes just a month prior. Kendall's cool dress was part of an exclusive pre-drop of the new line, with the main Giambattista Valli x H&M collection launching worldwide on 7 November 2019.

Princess Sofia of Sweden was also in attendance at the awards ceremony, looking beautiful in a red and white full-length floral dress, thought to be by Dolce & Gabanna, with coordinating red headband. The wife of Prince Carl Philip teamed her outfit with some exquisite large golden drop earrings, which certainly set off her look.

Which is your favourite look HELLO! readers: Victoria's princess-pink gown or Sophie's floral frock?

