Salma Hayek hugs a tree as she joins the celebrities honoring Earth Day

Earth Day brought out the environmentalist in everyone, including celebrities like Salma Hayek, Kendall Jenner, and many others who took to social media to celebrate the occasion and share how they’re contributing to the planet's well-being.

Salma, fresh from Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash, embraced nature literally by hugging a tree in a vibrant green dress.

She shared this moment with her 28.4 million Instagram followers, encouraging them to cherish and nurture the Earth. Her heartfelt message was also echoed in Spanish, emphasizing the universal importance of our planet.

Meanwhile, Kendall used her 818 Tequila platform to highlight the brand's eco-friendly initiatives.

Over on Instagram Stories, her brand showcased a serene field setting and discussed how they incorporate sustainability in every step of production. This commitment is detailed further in their online sustainability story, inviting fans to learn more about their efforts.

Ryan Seacrest enjoyed a scenic hike, which he shared on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on the beauty of our world with a reminder of the day’s significance alongside a plug for that night's episode of "American Idol." His post, in collaboration with Path Water, highlighted their shared commitment to celebrating Earth Day.

Zooey Deschanel posted a whimsical video on Instagram, where she humorously ‘listened’ to lettuce for Earth Day wisdom, underlining her message with a voiceover about unity in nature's breath.

Ellen DeGeneres used her digital platform for a good cause, partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees. Through her game, Ellen's Garden Restoration, they pledged to plant a real tree for every virtual one, aiming to plant up to 10,000 trees.

Across the board, celebrities like Pamela Anderson and Bette Midler shared simple yet powerful messages of appreciation for the planet.

Bette urged her followers to connect with nature to uplift their spirits, while Pamela extended her Earth Day wishes to all creatures.

Jessica Alba combined a personal touch with a call to action. She shared multiple photos, including one where she joyously hugged a tree and another capturing her under a magnificent double rainbow.

Her message was clear - everyday actions matter, and collectively, they can lead to significant environmental change.

The entrepreneurial spirit was also in full display as Jessica urged her followers to protect and respect Mother Earth consistently. Quoting the Dalai Lama, she reminded her audience of their responsibility towards the planet.

The younger generation of celebrities also made their voices heard. Nicky Hilton celebrated by sharing a snapshot of herself immersed in nature, tagged with an Earth Day GIF. Jenna Dewan shared a serene photo of herself enjoying the outdoors, reflecting on the beauty of nature and its gifts.

