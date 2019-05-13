Madonna delights fans as she shares candid video with daughter Lourdes We love their relationship!

Madonna has had an incredibly busy few weeks, following the success of her Billboard Music Awards comeback, and most recently news of her Madame X Tour later in the year. But despite her global success, Madonna is just like every other mum wanting to get approval from their children. The pop sensation shared a candid video on Twitter of herself surrounded by her children while working out costumes for her next performance. Dressed as alter-ego Madame X, Madonna asked eldest daughter Lourdes for her advice, and was pleased when the teenager approved of her jacket choice. In the caption, the singer wrote: "Madame X seeks her daughter's approval."

Lourdes, 22, is the oldest of Madonna's six children, and the pair have an incredibly close bond. In 1998, Madonna wrote Little Star as a tribute to her daughter, and in 2012 the pair sang the song together on her MDNA tour. Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and also has son Rocco, 18, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star adopted children David, 13 Mercy, 11 and five-year-old twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

Madonna recently opened up about her relationship with her children, and revealed her pride for Lourdes – who is following in her mum's performance footsteps. Talking to Vogue, she said her daughter was "insanely talented." She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

The star added: "And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have o work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do. You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

