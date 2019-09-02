Ronnie Wood's wife Sally marks bittersweet end of an era All great things have to come to an end!

Over the summer, Ronnie Wood's wife Sally and their three-year-old twins Alice and Gracie have been enjoying following him around the US during the Rolling Stones' world tour. But over the weekend, the Stones had their last show in Miami, and the band and their families have since returned to London. Sally had been documenting their adventure on her Instagram account, and shared a bittersweet message on Sunday, which was accompanied by a photo of the band's plane. She wrote: "That’s a wrap! Thank you @therollingstones @ronniewood & everyone involved with the #nofiltertour and to all the people who came to see the show, we love you all xxx ps. I’ll post more photos of all the people we met along the way, at some point! xxx #missyoualready xx."

Ronnie Wood's wife Sally marked the end of the Rolling Stones' tour

The Rolling Stones had to postpone their tour earlier in the year while Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery. At the time, Ronnie spoke to HELLO! about his bandmate's health shortly after Mick's operation, and revealed how he and Keith Richards had been heling to cheer him up. He said: "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar." Adds Ronnie: "That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well." The band started their nine-week tour earlier in the summer, travelling to states including Washington, Texas and California.

Ronnie was supported by Sally and their twins throughout the tour

Ronnie and Sally's twin daughters had the time of their lives throughout the tour too, and Sally regularly shared cute photos of them visiting various landmarks in the States. Alice and Gracie also proved that they are their dad's number one fans after Sally uploaded a cute video of them pretending to introduce the Rolling Stones on stage.

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing."

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year.

