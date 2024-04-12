Jennifer Garner is just like us in new video, but fans are concerned for her health

Jennifer Garner proved that she's just like everyone else, as she shared a hilarious video trying to wash her cat Moose which left her soaked - and scratched.

The star took to Instagram to reveal that her adorable long haired cat, Moose, had an accident and needed washing. It seemed that all was going well, as she began to shampoo the kitty, yet as she reached for more soap, the cat attempted an escape.

"I know Moose, I'm so sorry", Jennifer said soothingly as the kitty attempted to jump out of the sink while the actress was washing the cat's private parts.

Yet as the 13 Going On 30 star attempted to rinse her cat, things went awry. Moose jumped onto her shoulders precariously and Jennifer laughed nervously, asking: "What's to be done? What would my mom do?"

"She would get you in here!" she answered her own question, attempting to detach her cat from her shoulder and get them into the basin.

Even with a helper to hold Moose, Jennifer had a hard time getting the cat clean - and after rinsing all the shampoo off, the kitty decided enough was enough. This time, not only did Moose launch themselves onto the 51-year-old's shoulder, but they dug their claws into her neck, meaning Jennifer again needed help.

"It's my skin!" Jennifer sighed, as her friend helped get Moose off her. She muttered: "I will never forget this for as long as I live."

Now soaked in water, the actress and mom of three showed her battle scars to her fans: nasty scratches on her neck. She remarked, resigned to what had happened, that they didn't even get to do conditioner.

"I deserve it, I don't blame him", she told the camera, before mopping the floor with a towel that she shuffled across the floor with her feet. She added: "Mom, don't look at this."

Needless to say, fans could relate to the star's tricky predicament. But some were concerned about her cat scratches.

One fan wrote: "Hey Jennifer I’m not sure how old this video is, but I would be super careful about the scratches."

They continued to share their own horror story: "I was scratched and bitten by a family members cat and ended up with hand surgery, a central line and 2 months of IV antibiotics because I didn’t go to the ER immediately after it happened. I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through what I went through! You’re probably fine, but just be careful and don’t brush it off like I did. Cats have gnarly bacteria."

"I'm pretty sure Moose would have killed you if you'd gotten to the conditioner", another fan joked on a lighter note.

A third added: "That cat went straight for the carotid. Much like my toddler when I suggested she put pants on this morning."