Jennifer Garner's children's heartbreaking day with beloved family member before they died

Jennifer Garner is facing an emotional time in her family right now, following the death of her beloved father, William Garner, who passed away aged 85.

The Alias star detailed in her emotional tribute message her father's final day, which involved her three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

In what would have been a difficult moment for the children, who had a close relationship with their grandfather, Jennifer revealed that her dad was "surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenage children

Jennifer shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the former couple have worked hard to ensure that they enjoyed their childhoods away from the public eye.

Not only does the star not post photos of her kids on social media, but she doesn't allow them to have it either. While it's a difficult time for the family, they will no doubt support each other in their time of grief.

Jennifer Garner's children were with their beloved grandfather when he passed away

The star recently gave a rare insight into her relationship with her children during an interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

During the chat, Jennifer spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's dad William passed away

"Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves. "When I had my first, I was so over that kid," she admitted.

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel

"The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them It gives them space."

Her parenting style has been praised many times, and parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton recently opened up to HELLO! about what kind of mom she is.

© Getty Jennifer Garner with her daughter Violet

"Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident," she shared.

What's more, the 13 Going on 30 actress recently asked her children for advice when it came to playing a teenager in the recent movie Family Switch.

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer with her mom Patricia

Lucy observed: "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target!

"Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.