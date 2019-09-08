Sheridan Smith shares before and after photos of her amazing two stone weight loss She surprised herself!

Cleaning Up and Funny Girl star Sheridan Smith easily switches between roles on screen and on the stage, and this weekend she revealed a whole new look – one she says didn't take much effort. The star told her social media followers on Saturday that she has lost an impressive two stone over the last ten weeks.

The actress rose to fame in sitcoms like The Royle Family and Gavin & Stacey

The actress posted two black-and-white photos: the first one showing her smiling at the camera, wearing a sleep mask and a black top that slid off one shoulder, revealing her rose tattoo. In the second, taken on the first day of rehearsals for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, she was wearing a white top and a baseball cap and laughing at something off-camera. She was visibly thinner in the first photograph.

The 38-year-old wrote: "I’m not one for weight loss regimes as I think everyone should be comfortable in their own skin but comparing today’s pic to day 1 of rehearsals on @josephmusical… l have lost 2 stone!" TV presenter Donna air simply posted a heart in response, while bestselling author Kimberley Chambers wrote: "You look great."

Sheridan shared that she has lost two stone in the last ten weeks

Sheridan's fans were quick to agree – but also pointed out that she didn't only look good because of the weight loss. One wrote: "You look so happy in both pictures which is what counts xx," another commented: "You look amazing in both pictures! Seeing you glowing and happy is the best form of gorgeous," and a third confirmed: "That’s because you didn’t think about it and you’re in a happy place, it doesn’t matter big or small the people who matter will be there for you anyway."

Sheridan played the Narrator in Joseph at the London Palladium, alongside Neighbours star Jason Donovan, but the musical finished its run this week. The show famously stars a choir of children, and Sheridan previously told The Mirror that they were her favourite part of the show. "I can’t tell you how much I love the kids… They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me," she said. One upside of the show ending is that the actress should now be able to spend a little more time with her fiancé, Jamie Horn, 28, with whom she shares four goats and seven dogs.

