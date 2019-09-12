Ronnie Wood and wife Sally enjoy sweet reunion with their beloved pet dog after months apart So sweet!

Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally have been away from home over the summer while the Rolling Stones have been embarking on their world tour around the USA. And now they are settled back in London, the couple have enjoyed a reunion with their beloved pet dog Dolly. Sally shared a heartwarming tribute to their pet pooch on Instagram, which was accompanied by photos of Dolly back home. She wrote in the caption: "Also, after months of being away, we are finally back together with our wonder dog Dolly she is the most beautiful and adoring beagle. Love her xx."

Sally and Ronnie Wood were reunited with their dog Dolly following months apart

Sally also thanked their friends for taking such great care of Dolly while they were away. She wrote: "Thank you so much to Ray & Dan for loving her and treating her with the good life while we were away #dolly #beagle #love #adore #cuddle #eatseverything #best #dog." Dolly was no doubt just as happy to be reunited with Sally and Ronnie's three-year-old twin daughters Alice and Gracie, who had a wonderful time travelling with their parents. The twins also proved that they are their dad's number one fans after Sally uploaded a cute video of them pretending to introduce the Rolling Stones on stage.

Ronnie and Sally took their twins Alice and Gracie with them on the Rolling Stones tour

Ronnie and Sally have previously spoken about their twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, with the Rolling Stones star saying of his youngest children and wife: "Any time I’m with her and the girls, that’s the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we’re all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It’s special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I’m a lucky man." The star added of Sally: "Sall's a natural mum, she’s amazing." As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton.

While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex last year. The Rolling Stones had to postpone their tour earlier in the year while Mick Jagger recovered from heart surgery.

At the time, Ronnie spoke to HELLO! about his bandmate's health shortly after Mick's operation, and revealed how he and Keith Richards had been heling to cheer him up. He said: "Sally and I went on a break to the Caribbean with Keith and (his wife) Patti and sent him videos of us playing and singing get well songs on the guitar." Adds Ronnie: "That cracked him up. We're all so pleased that he’s doing well." The band started their nine-week tour earlier in the summer, travelling to states including Washington, Texas and California.

