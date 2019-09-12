The new adjustment Prince Louis is facing this month Just like his older siblings, Louis is growing up quickly!

It's all change for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis! The young royal has been used to having his older sister Princess Charlotte around the house a lot more over the past year, but now that she has started primary school the little boy is now the only sibling left at home. While Louis will no doubt be missing his older siblings, he will now have the undivided attention of his parents. Louis also spends a lot of time with his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo when Prince William and Kate are undertaking royal engagements. While Louis is only one at the moment in time he will no doubt enrol at nursery just like his brother and sister.

Prince Louis is home alone now Princess Charlotte is at school

Although Louis is now the only child in his family at home during the week, he enjoyed spending plenty of quality time with his siblings over the summer. At the start of the school holidays in July, the Cambridges went to Mustique where they celebrated George's sixth birthday. They then stayed at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk for the rest of their time off from school and work, before ending the holidays in Balmoral over the Bank Holiday weekend. There, the family got to spend time with the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Autumn and Peter Phillips - whose children Isla and Savannah get on well with the Cambridge children.

Louis is growing up fast - and looks just like mum Kate Middleton

Royal fans have been seeing more and more of Louis in the past few months, most recently in June when he attended a charity polo match that William and Prince Harry were taking part in. It is expected that the next time we will see the young Prince will be in December when the Cambridges send out their annual Christmas card. Louis has managed to steal the show on the times he has been seen out, most memorably in June at his first Trooping the Colour, where he was seen excitedly waving to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate gave an insight into her youngest son's mischievous personality during a visit to Bletchley, where she revealed that she was having to watch Louis at all times. The mother-of-three said he was "keeping us all on our toes," adding: "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!"

