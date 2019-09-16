Jacqueline Jossa forced to deny she's pregnant after sharing cryptic post The EastEnders actress shares two daughters with Dan Osborne

Ex-EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has got fans guessing about a possible announcement after the actress shared a cryptic Instagram post on Monday evening. Dan Osborne's wife shared a photo of herself wearing a pretty floral dress while at a restaurant, and wrote: "I can feel it, something good is coming!" While the star looked slimmer than ever in the picture, some of her fans thought that she could be pregnant as the possible good news that she was referring to. However, Jacqueline was quick to deny this and replied to those who asked. One follower wrote: "Pregnant?" to which she responded: "No but thanks." Another fan reassured the star: "You look amazing. I don't know why people are implying you are as you don't look it at all."

Other fans believe that Jacqueline will be returning to EastEnders. One wrote: "You coming back to EastEnders?" while another asked: "Is Lauren returning to EastEnders to be with Joey?" Jacqueline's upcoming announcement could also have something to do with her new performing arts school. Last week, the 26-year-old revealed that she had opened a brand new performing arts school in Bexleyheath, named the Jac Jossa Academy. The brand new business venture will be exciting news for all budding performers, and actors, singers and dancers will receive top-notch training in the creative arts.

Details on the company’s website state that all sorts of classes will be available to students, including self-confidence workshops. Jacqueline shared her new venture's logo on Instagram, and fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement at the big news. One wrote: "Can't wait to start the intense acting class in a few weeks!" Another gushed: "So proud of you! You are amazing!"

It's been a bittersweet month for Jacqueline. At the beginning of the month, the star took her daughter Ella off to school for the first time, and shared a sweet tribute to her first-born on social media. Alongside a picture of Ella in her school uniform, Jacqueline wrote: " It begins. I’m going to miss having my best friend with me, but she’s on her new journey, BIG SCHOOL doesn’t know what’s hit them. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and I didn’t think I would feel this sad. I felt really fine with it until this morning. She went in okay, probably a bit nervous, meeting new people and a new school it’s all overwhelming. I took it a lot worse than she did."

The star added: " I am counting down the hours baby can’t wait to see you, I am so proud of you, you take everything on your stride and nothing is too much! You are one strong 4 year old. I love you angel! Soppy post I know! Hope everyone who’s starting school or something new enjoys it! Go get em baby!"

