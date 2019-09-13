Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals Greek holiday has been bittersweet - find out why The Loose Women star is in Greece with her family

Nadia Sawalha has been making the most of her time away from Loose Women, holidaying in Greece with husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters. However, on Friday, the 54-year-old revealed the trip was bittersweet as her parents were supposed to join them. "Put me by the sea anywhere in the world and I immediately feel healed," she wrote alongside a snap of her at the beach. "My mum and dad @nadimsawalha are just the same so this holiday has been bittersweet as they were supposed to be with us."

Confessing that her dad has been feeling under the weather, she added: "Hope you are feeling better dad! Missing you both but thinking of you all the time and sending Greek beach vibes to you! Love you so much and see you soooooooonnnnn!! Will take you somewhere nice soon so you don’t miss out!!" [sic] Over the past week, Nadia and Mark have been soaking up the sun with their two daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12.

Earlier on, Nadia posed with her husband in a gorgeous selfie from Kefalonia, and she explained to her fans that she's been floating on cloud nine. "I've got a stinking cold, inoperable cellulite, my roots need doing, am covered in mozzy bites, my legs need a shave (sorry for the prickles @mark_adderley) but nothing can get me down on this beautiful island with my gorgeous @mark_adderley! We love you #kefalonia!" Nadia captioned the selfie, before adding: "#greekislands #lovemyman #romance #cellulite #bodyconfidence #positivity #beachlife #greekislands🇬🇷 #greekholidays."

