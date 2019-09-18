Loose Women's Andrea McLean debuts incredible transformation – see pics The Loose Women star as you've never seen her before…

Not only is Andrea McLean standing up to cancer, but she's doing so dressed as Coco Chanel! The Loose Women star explained all on Instagram, sharing a snap of herself dressed up as the iconic designer. Andrea captioned the post: "I dressed up as Coco Chanel for @su2cuk ’s trailblazer shoot because she never gave up in pursuing her goal of being THE fashion pioneer of the century. We have to be relentless to beat cancer, and we need your help! #StandUpToCancer with me right now. Visit su2c.org.uk."

Instagrammers rushed to tell the mum-of-two just how much they loved her new look. One commented: "You look absolutely stunning xxx," with another adding: "You are stunning whatever you wear." Perhaps Andrea will consider bringing back the look for an upcoming episode of Loose Women!

Andrea looked incredible as Coco Chanel

Stand Up To Cancer is a collaboration between Cancer Research and Channel 4, and the campaign hopes to bring the UK together to fight cancer and speed up progress in life-saving research to stop and cure the disease – a very important cause.

Andrea and her fellow Loose Women hosts are known for tackling difficult subject matters head-on

She might be standing up to cancer this month, but in August it was bullying the outspoken 49-year-old was standing up to. Andrea opened up about her own horrific experience with bullying, telling the Loose Women panel: "It was truly awful actually. I never told my parents because I thought they'd feel guilty about bringing me back to the UK. Also, I kinda thought I could deal with it myself." She continued: "I'm very creative, I'm quite arty, and at that time I did my art O-Level, wanted to do A-level, I was thinking about doing an art foundation course. They ripped up all my artwork, all the stuff that was going towards my exams. They would threaten to kill me, they'd follow me home. I never went to the loo the whole time I was at school because they'd follow you in. It was truly awful."

There's no better way to raise awareness of an issue than by talking about it!

