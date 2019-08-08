Andrea McLean shares rare photo with lookalike daughter The resemblance is uncanny!

Loose Women star Andrea McLean took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a collection of mummy-daughter pictures following a day spent with her daughter Amy. It seems the duo began their day on the set of Loose Women before heading off for a jam-packed day of fun!

The mother-of-two wore a beautiful blue dress, matching perfectly with her daughter, who donned a top of the same shade. It was not just their outfit choices that were similar, but the 13-year-old's remarkable resemblance to her mother, with followers quick to notice the similarities. One commented: "Looks so much like you!" whilst another added, "Omg she's the double of you!"

The mother and daughter look very similar

The television presenter captioned the adorable snaps: "I brought my baby girl to work today for some mummy daughter time - spot the difference between ‘work mum’ and ‘mum mum.’ What a lovely day we’ve had; wandering round the shops, eating sugary pretzels and panicking over Amy’s forgotten handbag (thank you to the VERY nice staff at @itsuofficialat @westfieldlondon for spotting it and keeping it until we came running back, sweaty and tearful!)"

Andrea made a huge family announcement on the daytime chat show

The post comes just a day after Andrea made a huge family announcement on the daytime chat show. The former weather presenter explained: "Obviously we've lost Jackson and we have been fostering dogs from Battersea, and you guys have made me realise that after the summer I want to get a dog."

