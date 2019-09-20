Gemma Atkinson makes exciting new announcement Gemma shares baby Mia, two months, with Strictly star Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson made an exciting announcement via Instagram on Friday – she's booked her next photoshoot! The actress-turned-radio-host uploaded a stunning photograph of herself wearing chicly-smudged swipes of black eyeliner with her hair styled in a wet-look style, and added the caption: "Friday face! My next shoot is booked… I'll be seeing my old glam self again in a month!" The new mother, who shares two-month-old Mia with Strictly's Gorka Marquez, then hilariously added: "(For a few hours only then it's back to dry shampoo and baby sick.)"

The former Emmerdale star, who gave birth to baby Mia in July, loves to share updates on her motherhood journey with her fans. On Thursday, the 34-year-old shared one of the sweetest yet! Taking to Instagram, the radio host shared a sweet video of her beloved pet dogs Ollie and Norman meeting little Mia for the first time. Taken just after she'd arrived home from the hospital, the ex-Hollyoaks actress explained: "I'm asked a lot how Norman and Ollie are with Mia and how they were introduced. The first three slides here was the day after I came home from the hospital. We sent home one of Mia's babygrows for them to smell before we arrived."

Gemma looked stunning in the snap she shared to Instagram

She then added: "I knew they would jump up at me excited as they hadn't seen me for almost a week, so I protected my stitches with my pillow, had five mins alone greeting them which I loved after being in the hospital. Then we lay Mia in her carrycot with her net on to allow them to smell her without getting too close. After ten mins, I then held Mia and allowed them to do the same. Mia slept the whole time and within 15 mins of them realising she wouldn't do anything the boys were bored. The rest, as they say, is history!"

Gemma's beloved pet dogs meeting baby Mia for the first time

Gemma even added: "They have accepted Mia as the new pack member." How sweet!

