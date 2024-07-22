Charley Webb dances in black string bikini on envy-inducing girls' holiday

Charley Webb is officially living her best life, eight months after splitting from her long-term partner Matthew Wolfenden.

The former Emmerdale actress, best known for playing Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap for a decade, jetted off to Greece with her close friend Sheridan Smith for a fabulous girls' getaway. Charley took to Instagram to share the highlights from their break – and it looks a hoot.

WATCH: Charley Webb dances in string bikini with Sheridan Smith

The 36-year-old mother-of-three looked absolutely stunning in a black bikini, posing in her hotel bathroom to display her bronzed glow and toned figure.

Another insight into her holiday showed the star dancing alongside BFF Sheridan as they made the most of their private villa, complete with an infinity pool and mountain view.

"Greece stole us," she captioned the post, which also saw her making the most of the local nightlife with Sheridan, 41.

© Instagram Charley looked incredible in a black bikini during her getaway to Greece

Charley's big life change

Charley has been leaning heavily on her close friend Sheridan since parting ways with her long-term love Matthew, with whom she shares her sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

© Instagram The former Emmerdale actress has been joined by close friend Sheridan Smith

The pair had been an item since meeting on the set of Emmerdale in 2006. The family resided in Yorkshire and married six years ago in a surprise ceremony, telling family and friends they were throwing a party for Charley's 30th birthday but then saying 'I do' instead.

West End star Sheridan has been Charley's shoulder to cry on and a constant presence in her life since the breakup, according to a report from The Sun.

© Instagram The pair have become inseperable since Charley's split from Matthew Wolfenden

Last year, the soap star joined the national tour of James Graham's play Quiz, marking an exciting career change after years spent on the long-running ITV show.

Ahead of treading the boards, Charley no doubt took plenty of tips from award-winning thespian Sheridan.

© Instagram Charley is a proud mum to sons Buster, Bowie and Ace

Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, was previously forced to speak out about their split after being pictured with personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin.

He penned on Instagram: "1. It was NOT my decision to end my marriage. 2. I met Heather (who I was pictured with in London) way after my marriage ended. Hope this clears stuff up for all the trolls out there.

DISCOVER: 10 Emmerdale stars' gorgeous engagement rings: Danny Miller, Charley Webb, more

"Oh, and… 3. (and most importantly) Charley and I are still good friends. Our kids are our life and always will be."