Angelina Jolie reveals motherhood fears after stepping out with her children on red carpet

Angelina Jolie has opened up about motherhood in a rare interview on the red carpet of her latest film, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. When asked about her character's thoughts on being a mum, she related to her own experiences with her children and admitted: "I questioned when I was a mother if I was good enough." Of course, Angelina has nothing to worry about and it is clear that her six children all adore her. Minus Maddox, who is now at university in South Korea, the rest of her brood – Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, accompanied her to the premiere in LA.

It's been a bittersweet time for Angelina and her family, who waved goodbye to her oldest son Maddox when he left for university in September. The doting mum accompanied her oldest child to South Korea and went to visit his new campus and halls with him, before waving him off – something she found extremely emotional. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Angelina admitted: "I at some point had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just… and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave."

Angelina has done a wonderful job encouraging her children to be adventurous, and she has previously spoken out about their love of learning, and how all of them enjoy studying languages. During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour in June 2016, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

She also added that despite their mum being in the public eye, none of her children had any interest in becoming actors. "None of my kids want to be actors," Angelina revealed. "They are actually very interested in being musicians. I think they like the process of film from the outside. Mad is interested in editing. Pax loves music and deejaying."

