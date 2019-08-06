Angelina Jolie gives incredible insight into what kind of mum she is The actress has the best advice for her brood

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private about her family life, despite being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. But the Magnificent star has given an incredible insight into what kind of a mother she is in the September issue of Elle. In the publication, Angelina wrote the cover essay, which focused on the power of women. The star reflected on how she has raised her sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and 11-year-old Knox to be respectful of their sisters, writing: "I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them."

Angelina Jolie is a doting mum to her six children

The star also opened up about the lesson she has installed in her three daughters – Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old Vivienne. "I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is develop their minds," she wrote. "You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive – you might even say enchanting – than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

The Hollywood star with her oldest son Maddox

Angelina has done a wonderful job encouraging her children to be adventurous. Most recently, her oldest son Maddox made her incredibly proud after being accepted into Yonsei University in South Korea to study biochemistry. People report that the teenager will be moving there in September to start his course, and will no doubt be visited regularly by his mum and siblings. Angelina has previously spoken out about her children's love of learning, and all of them enjoy studying languages. During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour in June 2016, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

She also added that despite their mum being in the public eye, none of her children had any interest in becoming actors. "None of my kids want to be actors," Angelina revealed. "They are actually very interested in being musicians. I think they like the process of film from the outside. Mad is interested in editing. Pax loves music and deejaying."

