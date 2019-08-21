Angelina Jolie's son Maddox is heading to university – in South Korea! He has flown the nest…

The time has finally come for Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox to fly the nest as he officially becomes a university student. But instead of staying close to his family's Californian home, the 18-year-old is leaving the country altogether! Maddox is moving to Seoul, South Korea to reportedly study life science and biotechnology at the prestigious Yonsei University, which is regarded as one of the best in the country.

According to local media, Yonhap News Agency, Maddox will be at Yonsei’s Songdo campus in Incheon from next week and will be based at the campus for one year. He is said to already be in the nation’s capital for the university’s entrance ceremony. In pictures obtained by People, his famous mother accompanied him for a tour of the grounds alongside school officials. Maddox shouldn’t have to worry about the language barrier either as he is said to have been studying the Korean language multiple times a week to prepare for his new adventure.

Angelina adopted Maddox from Cambodia

Angelina previously opened up about Maddox’s university plans, saying that she was "nothing but proud." She told People: "I look forward to all he will do." He was first spotted touring the grounds in November 2018, when he accompanied his mum during her official visit to Seoul as a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Angelina with her six children

Yonsei is part of a trio of South Korea’s most highly regarded universities known as SKY – made up of Seoul National University, Korea University, and Yonsei University. Notable Yonsei alumni include former South Korean president Han Seung-soo, JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, and Daewoo founder Kim Woo-jung.

