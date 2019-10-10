Ant and Dec throw their support behind Prince Harry for this special reason Ant and Dec present Britain's Got Talent

Ant and Dec have thrown their support behind Prince Harry and commended the important work the royal is doing around World Mental Health Day. On Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent presenters shared an important message from a charity that the Prince is currently working with to raise awareness of mental health.

The duo retweeted a message from the official World Mental Health Day Twitter account that said: "So important, that Prince Harry and @edsheeran make an effort to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. THANK YOU for sharing this message today on #WorldMentalHealthDay."

Many Twitter users thanked Ant and Dec for spreading the word. One replied: "So important to make an effort to ensure that not just today but everyday you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. THANK YOU for sharing this message today."

Prince Harry teamed up with Ed Sheeran to create a hilarious but important new video to mark World Mental Health Day. The Shape of You singer posted a clip of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "It’s World Mental Health Day! Myself and Prince Harry, want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer, be willing to ask for help when you need it, and know that we are all in this together." The hit-maker also directed his followers to a string of charities that would be able to help if any of them needed support.

The video was filmed at Kensington Palace – specifically Ivy Cottage – which is where Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack live. The location is recognisable by one tell-tale sign – a white door with a glass window. The same door that was pictured by Lord Snowdon in 1999.

