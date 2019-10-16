Strictly's Janette Manrara teases baby plans with husband Aljaz Skorjanec – and fans are so excited The Strictly Come Dancing star clearly loves children

On Wednesday evening, Strictly pro Janette Manrara gave her strongest hint yet that she and dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are considering having children. She left a comment on Gemma Atkinson's most recent Instagram post, which showed the actress completing a quick gym workout under the watchful eye of daughter Mia, who was born on 4 July. Whether she was impressed by the actress' stamina or child-rearing skills wasn't clear, but Janette commented: "I’m coming to you for mommy advice when the time comes! This is just amazing!"

The 35-year-old joined Strictly in 2013

Fans seized on the comment, with one writing: "Yours and Aljaz's babies will be sooo cute," another simply posting a red heart emoji and a third writing: "Cannot wait!!! Get practising already [cry-laughing emoji]." Gemma met her partner, Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, when she took part in the BBC show in 2017. Ever since Gemma shared photos and videos of Gorka's colleagues Janette and Aljaz visiting the young family earlier this month, fans have speculated about whether the couple will soon be planning a family of their own.

Janette and Aljaz got married in 2017

Those rumours were stoked when the dancers shared a photo of themselves beaming with delight as they cuddled baby Mia. Aljaz captioned the adorable snap: "Meeting little Mia was a long overdue joy! Loved spending the day with the beautiful Mancunian/Spanish family!" The pair, who married in 2017, also clearly dote on their niece Zala, who belongs to Aljaz's sister and turned one last week.

While they weren't able to spend the special day with her, Janette posted a loving tribute on Instagram, including a photo taken a few months earlier in which all three of them were laughing. She wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to our little Zala! Wish I could be there to cuddle you and celebrate! Your auntie and uncle love you so so much! Counting down the days until the next time we see you! Mwwwa!" Is the star counting down the days until she has a child of her own, too? Time will tell…

