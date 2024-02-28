Janette Manrara shares heartwarming home video of baby Lyra as she reaches special milestone

Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra Rose is growing so much and in aid of her turning seven months old, the former Strictly professional shared an adorable clip alongside her infant and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she posted the sweetest clip showing Lyra beaming and grabbing her face as she and Aljaz told her of her milestone. See the video below.

Janette and Aljaz captured in adorable at-home video with baby Lyra

It has been celebrations all round in the Manrara-Skorjanec household as Aljaz celebrated his 34th birthday. The Strictly star celebrated the big day with his two favourite girls and also with a glamorous dinner with friends.

"Ran into this photo today," penned Janette. "Our beautiful @emmathynn really does know how to treat us to a gorgeous dinner party.Thank you for celebrating @aljazskorjanec birthday and for always being the most wonderful host. We love you."

The words were penned alongside a chic photo of the dinner which was held in a cosy private room lit solely by long candles on the table. The room was surrounded by books in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

Meanwhile, other sweet snaps from his celebrations saw Aljaz cuddling up with his little girl.

Aljaz has such a special bond with his daughter

Lyra couldn't have looked more adorable for her dad's special day and donned a cosy knitted baby grow in a beautiful white hue. She also rocked little white slipper boots adorned with bows and pom poms.

The background of the photos showed an insight into the beautifully decorated table and chairs covered in faux sheepskin rugs underneath a yellow tent, where the family enjoyed a meal.

Janette also captured the beautiful set-up for Aljaz's birthday celebrations

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra in July last year whilst going through IVF. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! they opened up about their journey. "We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

"I was beside myself," said Aljaž. "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test."