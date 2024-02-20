Janette Manrara shares adorable photos of lookalike daughter Lyra from husband Aljaz's lavish birthday celebrations

Janette Manrara shared the most adorable photo alongside her daughter Lyra on Monday in a sweet photo from her husband, Aljaz Skorajenc's birthday celebrations.

The It Takes Two host, 40, is one proud mother and couldn't contain herself when she posted the adorable snaps of her little one being cradled by her beau on Instagram. A second image also showed Aljaz kissing his daughter's head - so sweet!

Captioning the post, Janette wrote: "Happy Birthday Ati! You are incredible. Beautiful setting to celebrate you [balloon emoji]". Aljaz appeared to have a wonderful day celebrating with his two ladies as well as family and friends.

Lyra couldn't have looked cuter for the occasion and donned a cosy knitted baby grow in a beautiful white hue. She also rocked little white slipper boots adorned with bows and pom poms.

Lyra Rose looks just like her parents

Friends and followers couldn't get over Lyra's likeness to her adoring parents. With one follower commenting: "Happy Birthday beautiful man! Little Lyra looks so much like mama just now. She's a gorgeous wee baba [red love heart emoji]."

A second added: "Lyra is a beautiful child, a mixture of mamma and daddy x."

Aljaz has such a special bond with his daughter

The first image showed Aljaz carrying Lyra, who beamed at the camera with a great big grin. The snap perfectly showed off the adorable details of the infant's outfit which included a white bib with her name emblazoned in light blue calligraphy as well as a daisy-chain dummy strap.

The second photo showed Lyra sitting on her on Aljaz's lap, who kissed her head whilst she looked off into the distance.

Janette also captured the beautiful set-up for Aljaz's birthday celebrations

The images also gave an insight into the lavish celebrations Aljaz had as Janette captured a beautifully decorated table with chairs covered in faux sheepskin rugs underneath a yellow tent.

The celebrations didn't stop there as Janette revealed they paid a visit to Longleat Safari Park where she shared Lyra had an incredible time meeting the birds.

"Thank you @emmathynn (the hostess with the mostess) for the best birthday celebration for @aljazskorjanec at @longleatofficial we could have asked for! It was Lyra’s first visit! Cannot wait to be back [lion emoji] P.S. It doesn’t look like it in her face but she really did LOVE the birds! [laughing emoji]."

Lyra and Aljaz were pictured feeding one of the aforementioned birds and were also pictured alongside Janette posing on a beautiful staircase.