Dermot O'Leary enjoys rare date night with wife Dee Koppang at Jonathan Ross' Halloween bash The X Factor: Celebrity host and Dee channelled Stranger Things…

He's a very busy man with numerous work projects on the go – but on Thursday, Dermot O'Leary took time out of his packed schedule to enjoy a rare date night with his wife Dee Koppang. The couple went all out for Halloween and dressed in matching sailor outfits as they paid homage to Stranger Things characters Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) to attend Jonathan Ross' annual bash.

Dermot looked a far cry from his usual self and gone were his classic suits, instead replaced by a bright blue sailor top with a red ribbon and a 'Steve' nametag which he paired with matching shorts. He also wore a white sailor hat with 'Ahoy' written across the top and a pair of white trainers and matching socks which he pulled up just below his knees. He also sported a brown wig which gave him longer locks than his usual short back and sides. Dee wore an almost identical outfit except for her top which featured navy and white stripes. She also opted for some white ankle boots.

Dermot and wife Dee channelled Stranger Things for Halloween

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee for 17 years, and they have been married since 2012. The couple married at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. The TV star recently opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public. "Oh god no, that’s my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

Dermot and Dee have been married since 2012

MORE: Holly Willoughby's best Halloween costumes over the years

"It's about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life." Dermot also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it’s going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.