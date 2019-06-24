Dermot O'Leary makes rare appearance with wife Dee Koppang at star-studded event Date night delight!

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang looked picture perfect as they attended The Old Vic Midsummer Party, which was held at The Brewery in London on Sunday evening. The couple, who married in 2012, rarely attend events together, so their joint appearance was a welcome surprise. Dressed in a tailored midnight blue suit, the X Factor host looked every inch the doting husband as he posed on the red carpet alongside his wife. Keeping things classy, Dee wore a chic a black blouse with bow detailing, which was teamed with a white A-line midi skirt.

Dermot O'Leary with wife Dee Koppang at The Old Vic Midsummer Party

The couple - who met in 2002 at a TV production company where they both worked - tied the knot in September 2012 after a ten-year relationship. Since then, Dermot has described married life as "brilliant". In January, he told Daily Mail: "We keep each other sane. And we share opinions on work. She's very smart." Despite their busy workload, Dermot previously revealed that they would love to have children one day. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine in 2015. "I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen. It's not fair for me to say: 'I want kids now.'"

READ: Who is Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang?

Fortunately, the couple keep their house busy with their two cats, Socks and Toto, with Dermot dedicating the second book in his children's series to his wife, writing: "To Dee Koppang O'Leary, first of her name, Queen of the Fjords, proud woman of Kent, and most definitely Mother of Cats." Meanwhile, Dermot recently confirmed that he is set to return to his X Factor presenting duties later this year for the celebrity special. "Back this year, yes. That's as much as I know," he told Metro.

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.