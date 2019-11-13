Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal exciting news for next year The Strictly Come Dancing pair will be passing on their tricks of the trade!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has shared what she and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec have planned for 2020 – and it's great news for fans who'd like to get closer to the talented pair. The dancer posted a photo of herself on Wednesday, doing the splits in a glamorous red dress, one arm in the air, while her husband knelt by her side, seemingly screaming with excitement. A group of people behind them smiled and laughed.

Janette and Aljaž both joined Strictly in 2013

Janette captioned the photo: "Exciting news! I’ll be performing and hosting fun dance workshops with @aljazskorjanec @donaheys Dancing with the Stars Weekend at @altontowers in March 2020. What’s not to love? Book your places now: www.donaheys.co.uk/Alton #jmanrara #aljazskorjanec #donaheys #dance #danceworkshops #learntodance #danceweekends #dancingwiththestarsweekends #altontowers."

MORE: Chris Ramsey’s wife Rosie reveals that the couple have only seen each other for three hours

Her followers were quick to express their excitement, with one commenting: "Love the Donahey's events, truly nothing like them. And you really do get up close and hands on with the students, it's the real deal!" A second wrote: "That's got to be on my bucket list," while others made a commitment to be there, commenting: "Woo hoo, can’t wait," and "I’m booked." Another fan was more focused on the near future, writing: "Absolutely buzzing for Blackpool this Saturday! Sending all my love from Ireland!"

RELATED: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse takes her daughter on tour! See the sweet photo

The BBC show will be live from the Tower Ballroom at the weekend, when the celebrities and their partners pull out all the stops with the aim of getting one step closer to lifting the glitterball trophy. Janette and Aljaz both joined Strictly in its eleventh series in 2013 but are now out of the show after Aljaž and his partner, Viscountess Emma Weymouth lost the dance-off to Mike Bushell and Katya Jones on 2 November. Meanwhile, Janette and her partner, Paralympic athlete Will Bayley, sadly left the competition the same week due to him sustaining an injury that meant he was unable to dance for the foreseeable future.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.