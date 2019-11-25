Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse inside her luxury Thanksgiving decorations

While many associate the end of November with the approaching Christmas period, America still has one more holiday to celebrate - Thanksgiving. And if you're after themed house decorations, look no further than the Kardashian/Jenner family! While the official holiday falls on Thursday 28 November, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to provide her 151 million followers with a peek inside her early Thanksgiving dinner, complete with autumnal decorations, luxury table settings and an array of delicious food.

In traditional Thanksgiving style, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star ensured there was quite the feast for her friends! Several snaps on her Instagram stories show the food preparation, including traditional turkey as well as huge containers of macaroni cheese, green bean casserole, creamed corn and candied yams, which is baked sweet potato with marshmallows on top. Aside from the delicious food, it was the impressive table decorations that caught our attention. Designed by Kylie herself, the table featured beautiful autumnal colours of oranges, golds and metallics!

A crisp white tablecloth provided the blank canvas for the gold leaves running down the length of the table, alongside several vases of pretty white roses and white candles. Each table setting was made up of wicker placemats, gold and white china plates and matching gold cutlery, and she stuck to the theme of the holiday with deep orange pumpkin pots, white napkins embroidered with a gold and black turkey, and mini bird decorations complete with feathers.

Several personalised place cards could be seen on her sister Kendall's videos, all of which had funny nicknames. Kendall, 24, was jokingly referred to as 'daddy long legs' in a nod to her modelling career, while Kylie's name '600 mill' likely refers to the money she made from selling her majority stake of her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire to American brand COTY.

Kylie's close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou praised their efforts on Instagram, writing on a video of the spread: "We killed it @kyliejenner." If the 22-year-old can make her Thanksgiving table decorations look this elegant and coordinated, we're looking forward to what Christmas holds for the Kardashian/Jenner household!

