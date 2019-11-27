Holly Willoughby jokes she can 'no longer' be friends with Spice Girl Emma Bunton - find out why Holly and Emma have been friends for years

They've been the best of friends for a number of years, but Holly Willoughby has now joked that she's questioning their friendship after a hilarious confession from Emma Bunton while chatting on the This Morning sofa.

Former Spice Girl Emma burst into nervous laughter after being put on the spot from Phil Schofield as he cheekily asked her: "How was Frozen 2?" But before Emma could even answer, bestie Holly cut in and claimed: "I'm not sure we can be friends anymore! What happened?!"

Emma and Holly have been close friends for a number of years

Emma finally admitted that while watching the film with her children, she had fallen asleep! "I mean it's my favourite film in the world… but I fell asleep," she confessed. Keen to explain her side of the story, the mum-of-two explained further: "It was because I'd had a very early morning with the children, we'd come up to town, we had a wonderful day, in the evening we thought 'oh we'll round it off and we'll watch Frozen,'" she explained.

The pair often post pictures together on lunch dates with their other friends

"And by then you know I was a little bit sleepy [and] I slept for about 20 minutes and I kept going 'what's going on?'" Luckily for Emma, her children didn't seem to mind. The former singer said: "They [the kids] didn’t even care I was asleep… I’ll love it the next time!"

Emma and her fellow singer husband Jade Jones have two sons together, Beau Lee Jones, aged 12, and Tate Lee Jones aged eight. It seems that Holly is a big Frozen fan, and she even attended the premiere of the Disney sequel earlier this month. Holly was pictured on the white carpet looking super chic in a gorgeous M&S hounds tooth coat.

Holly Willoughby looked extra chic at the Frozen II premiere

The This Morning host brought along husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Chester and Harry, who were not pictured, to the premiere at London's South Bank.

